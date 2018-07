Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Researchers find ally in quest to make solar panels work on cloudy days: E. coli

Global reported on UBC researchers who developed a method of building a solar cell using bacteria that can effectively harvest energy on cloudy days.

“On a day like today in Vancouver, where it’s overcast, these things will perform quite well compared to the conventional solar cells,” said lead researcher Vikramaditya Yadav, a professor in UBC’s department of chemical and biological engineering.

Yadav was also interviewed on Breakfast TV and CBC’s On The Coast (at 1:06).