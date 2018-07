Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Caw-cawll to action lets crows gang up on bigger ravens

Vancouver Courier featured research by Benjamin Freeman, a UBC postdoctoral fellow, about the dynamics between crows and ravens.

Freeman found that the social behaviour of crows allows them gang up on ravens.

Similar stories appeared in Gizmodo and Kelowna Now.