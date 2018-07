Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When excessive sweating becomes a medical condition

Global quoted Youwen Zhou, a UBC dermatology professor, about hyperhidrosis, a condition where people produce more sweat than needed to stay cool.

He explained that some people are dripping sweat regardless of the situation.