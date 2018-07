Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Top Prospects: Leading innovators from the Class of 2018

The Logic featured two UBC graduates for a story on new graduates in technology.

Retsepile Sello, who studied mining engineering, created a program to minimize fatal mining accidents and co-founded a high school mentorship program to encourage women to pursue science careers.

Onyinye Ofulue, who studied chemical and biological engineering, led a team that collected waste cooking oil from UBC Food Services and converted it to biodiesel.