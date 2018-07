Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Quebec companies turn to B.C. for help courting China

Business in Vancouver cited a report by researchers at UBC and the University of Ottawa in a story about Quebec companies courting China.

The report found Quebecers “have views of China and the prospect of deeper relations more positive than in the rest of Canada.”