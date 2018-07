Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Long workdays for nurses at understaffed Surrey jail ‘highly concerning’

The Vancouver Sun interviewed Elizabeth Saewyc, director of the school of nursing at UBC, for a story about long workdays for nurses at a Surrey jail.

Saewyc discussed how working in a correctional facility with patients who may have mental health problems or a history of violence already poses challenges for nurses.

The story also appeared in The Province.