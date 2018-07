Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. appoints experts to take a serious look at basic income

David Green, the director of UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics, will chair a committee to examine basic income in B.C., the Georgia Straight reported.

The group is scheduled to begin work this summer.