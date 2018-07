Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Genetic ancestry tests don’t change your identity, but you might

Wendy D. Roth, a UBC sociology professor, wrote an op-ed for The Conversation about genetic ancestry tests.

“Before you rush out to discover your ‘true’ race or ethnicity, you should know that these tests will not tell you this, or even who you ‘really’ are,” she wrote.

The piece also appeared in the National Post and WBUR.