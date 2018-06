Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC studies Falklands penguins

Global reported on UBC researchers who are working to learn more about a type of penguin that isn’t often studied.

Sarah Dier-McComb, a master’s candidate with the UBC Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, described her experience seeing the penguins interact with each other.