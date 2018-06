Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC Blue & Gold Campaign for Students: Vivian Lam

Vivian Lam completed her PhD in neuroscience at UBC looking at the relationship between brain and behaviour — and she’s bringing scientific research closer to our community through the Public Scholars Initiative.