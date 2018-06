Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Top 100 2018: The big get bigger

Jim Brander, an Asia Pacific professor in international business and public policy at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to BC Business for a story about the top 100 B.C.-based companies.

“The resource sector is quite pro-cyclical—it does particularly well when the economy is expanding and quite poorly when the economy is contracting,” he said.