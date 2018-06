Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The millionaire homeowner revolt has become embarrassing

Pique Magazine mentioned an editorial by UBC economists Joshua Gottlieb and David Green, about the “school tax”.

“The school tax captures returns to pure luck,” they wrote. “Owning land when demand increases is like holding a winning lottery ticket—it generates a return without doing anything productive.”