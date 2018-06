Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Richmond school board votes to adopt LGBT–inclusive SOGI policy

The Georgia Straight mentioned a UBC study in an article about the Richmond school board voting to adopt a sexual orientation and gender identity policy.

UBC researchers found that policies against such discrimination benefit all students.