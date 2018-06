Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

More than 1 in 10 homes owned by non-residents in one part of Metro Van: Data

Global interviewed Nathanael Lauster, a UBC sociologist and housing expert about Statistics Canada data on non-resident home owners in Metro Vancouver.

“UBC has a lot of international students, it’s not too surprising that a lot of them may have parents who buy them places to live while they’re studying at UBC,” he said.