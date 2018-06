Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

How we all suffer when migrant children are harmed

The Conversation published an op-ed by Ashley P. Miller, a UBC clinical professor of psychiatry, about the separation of migrant children from their families.

“The treatment of migrant children along the U.S. borders may impact their biological and psychological development in profound and lasting ways,” she wrote.

The story also appeared in the National Post.