Former B.C. premier warns against change to proportional representation

The Canadian Press interviewed Maxwell Cameron, a UBC political science professor, for an article about the changing voting system in B.C.

He said most established high-income democracies around the world use some type of proportional representation.

The CP story appeared on CTV and in the National Post, Ottawa Citizen and Times Colonist.