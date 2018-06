Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Metro Vancouver’s views of bike lanes

Kay Teschke, a professor emeritus at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke to CBC about the results of an Angus Reid survey on Vancouver bike lanes.

“With separated bike lanes it’s very clear that there’s a space for people cycling and there’s another space for people driving and it really allows everyone to just relax on either side of the separation,” she said.