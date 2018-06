Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC tracks penguin data to teach us ways to preserve habitat

Star Vancouver interviewed Sarah Dier-McComb, a UBC master’s candidate in the department of zoology, about research on penguins.

She said gentoo penguins are especially interesting because they return to their colony locations throughout the winter.