Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Postpartum anger is the red flag no one is looking for

Today’s Parent highlighted a UBC study that suggests anger is something that should be on our radar when it comes to screening for postpartum mood disorders.

“We see anger as a distress signal,” said study co-author Christine Ou, a UBC PhD candidate in nursing.