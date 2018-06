Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dealing with caregiver burnout

Breakfast Television interviewed Roger Wong, the executive dean of UBC’s faculty of medicine, about caregiver burnout and the required support for caregivers.

The clip starts at the 2:20 mark.