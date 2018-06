Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

10 ways to tell if someone is lying to you

Business Insider cited a UBC study for a story about ways to tell if someone is lying.

The 2012 study found that slight smiles often betray that a person is lying.