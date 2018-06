Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bountiful polygamy sentencing

Janine Benedet, a UBC law professor, was interviewed on CBC Radio’s On The Coast about sentencing in the Bountiful polygamy case.

She discussed how the “minimal” sentencing was a “missed opportunity.”

The segment starts at 58:56.