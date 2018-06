Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ontario promotes free use of opioid antidote

The Wall Street Journal highlighted Ontario’s use of naloxone for harm reduction and cited UBC work in the area.

The UBC study found that naloxone prevented the deaths of 226 people in 2016, a year when more than 667 people died from fentanyl.