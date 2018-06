Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Foreign buyers tax on trial for alleged discrimination

CBC reported that two professors from the UBC Sauder School of Business lent their expertise to opposing sides for a civil trial that tested the legality of the foreign buyers tax.

Tsur Somerville was retained by the province and Thomas Davidoff by the plaintiff.