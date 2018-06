Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fair referendum campaign more about sowing doubt: Expert

Max Cameron, a professor with the UBC Centre for the Study of Democratic Institutions, spoke to News 1130 about the B.C. electoral reform referendum campaign.

He explained how the ballot structure ensures that people who support proportional representation don’t have to choose one specific type of system.