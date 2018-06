Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Before dinosaurs, protomammals ruled the earth

The Toronto Star published a News and Observer article about protomammals that quoted Kirstin Brink, a UBC postdoctoral fellow.

Brink explained how almost all mid-Permian fossils come from South Africa, where very hard volcanic rock protects lower layers from erosion.