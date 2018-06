Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Regulations, taxes, fees drive housing prices higher

The Vancouver Sun highlighted a report from James Tansey at the UBC Sauder School of Business that examined housing issues in Vancouver.

The report encourages governments to increase the supply of homes through cost reductions and reducing red tape.

The story also appeared in The Province.