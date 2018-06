Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Indigenous community in B.C. taps into student brainpower

The Globe and Mail mentioned an international case competition hosted by the UBC Sauder School of Business.

The Kanaka Bar Indian Band was the “client” for the competition.