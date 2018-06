Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Watch out for heat exhaustion, heat stroke in Vancouver: Advocates

Star Vancouver interviewed Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about ways to manage high temperatures.

He explained that fans can be problematic because “there’s a feeling of relief, but you’re really increasing the potential for dehydration, unless you’re really drinking a lot (of water).”