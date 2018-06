Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tips to help seniors stay in their home longer

Roger Wong, a geriatric doctor and professor of geriatric medicine at UBC, spoke to the Vancouver Sun about ways to help seniors remain independent and living in their own homes.

He discussed the negative health implications of social isolation.

The story also appeared in The Province.