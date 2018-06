Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Money can indeed buy happiness

CNBC highlighted a new survey that found half of individuals worth $1 million or more say money can indeed buy happiness.

The story also cited a study by Elizabeth Dunn, a UBC psychology professor, which showed that people were happier when they used their money for time-saving services.

“In terms of our happiness, time is really the fundamental currency,” Dunn said.