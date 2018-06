Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Trinity Western law school decision Business, Law & Society

Experts from the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC are available to comment on the Supreme Court of Canada’s decision in the Trinity Western University law school case.

Emma Cunliffe

Peter A. Allard School of Law

Cel: 778-230-7985

Email: cunliffe@allard.ubc

Margot Young

Peter A. Allard School of Law

Tel: 604-822-9685

Email: myoung@allard.ubc.ca