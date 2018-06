Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stock market suffers from seasonal affective disorder, too

A New York Post article on how seasonal investor sentiment affects portfolios mentioned work by UBC professor Kin Lo.

“Financial analysts have a system in place to do their jobs throughout the year and that doesn’t change month to month,” said Lo, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business.