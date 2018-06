Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Audain Art Museum hires new curator

Canadian Art published a Pique Magazine article about Kiriko Watanabe, a UBC alumna and the new curator of the Audain Art Museum.

Watanabe earned a bachelor of arts degree in anthropology and a master of arts degree in critical curatorial studies from UBC.