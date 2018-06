Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Air quality improving overall, pollution spiked with wildfires

Star Vancouver interviewed Angela Yao, a UBC PhD candidate, about her research on the health impacts of wildfire smoke.

She said researchers have seen a consistent impact on people’s health in the last few fire seasons.