Vancouver to ban businesses offering conversion therapy

CBC Radio’s On the Coast interviewed Elizabeth Saewyc, a professor and director of the UBC school of nursing, about the new City of Vancouver resolution banning conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors.

She said “it’s not uncommon” for her to be approached by parents with LGBTQ children who want to get their children in conversion therapy.

The story was also featured on CBC online.