Study: Men who used psychedelics are less likely to be violent toward their partners

Forbes reported on research from UBC’s Okanagan campus that found men who have used psychedelic drugs in the past are less likely to engage in violence against their intimate partners.

The findings were determined by participants’ self-reporting of emotional regulation and behaviour.

