Women more likely to be affected by, die from strokes: Report

News 1130 interviewed Thalia Field, a professor of medicine at UBC, for a story about a report from the Heart and Stroke Foundation that found women are more likely to die from strokes.

“Some are particular types of strokes that tend to affect older women like ones caused by irregular heart rhythms like atrial fibrillation,” she said.