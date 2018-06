Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trump’s “nonsensical” tariffs put trade, global economy at risk: Canadian trade expert

Xinhua interviewed Werner Antweiler, a UBC professor of trade policy, about U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada and other allies.

“Any economist you talk to will say these measures are nonsensical,” Antweiler said.