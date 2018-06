Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Petition aims at Harper years with call for a royal commission to investigate Canada’s overdose crisis

Work by Dan Small, a medical anthropologist and adjunct professor at UBC, was mentioned in a Georgia Straight article about a potential royal commission to look into Canada’s overdose crisis.

Small created an online petition calling for the commission.