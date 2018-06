Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Injuries and loss of life boost religious faith after disasters in Canada: UBC study

Indo-Canadian Voice highlighted a UBC study that examined the impact of disasters on religious faith.

“It’s generally assumed that disasters can intensify religious preferences or practices,” said study author Oscar Zapata, a postdoctoral researcher in UBC’s school of community and regional planning. “My analysis suggests that it depends on the frequency of disasters in that region and the specific impact of the disaster.”