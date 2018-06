Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Busy grad week at UBCO

Castanet reported that more than 1,750 students will receive degrees this week at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

“Over the past 13 years, we’ve watched with pride as UBC Okanagan’s graduating classes have grown along with the campus,” said Deborah Buszard, deputy vice-chancellor and principal.

