Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

B.C. poll shows high support for new real estate taxes despite protests from owners of expensive homes

Star Vancouver featured work by Tom Davidoff, a UBC economics professor, about support for new real estate taxes.

Using a Twitter poll, Davidoff asked respondents whether they owned a house worth over $3 million house, and if they supported or opposed the new tax.