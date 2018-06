Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A tax that would solve the housing crisis

The Tyee published an op-ed by Patrick Condon, the chair of the urban design program at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture.

“For Vancouver to survive as anything other than a tourist resort we need to tax land to cut off fuel that feeds the fires of land speculation and use the proceeds to create secure housing for wage earners with ordinary incomes,” he wrote.