No national data for trans people: Advocates

Star Vancouver interviewed Elizabeth Saewyc, a professor and director at UBC’s school of nursing, for an article about a lack of representation for transgender and non-binary Canadians in national data.

She said when a recent Statistics Canada survey was conducted, there were no standardized methods of asking trans people about their gender identity.