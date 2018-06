Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Medicinal cannabis use can help mitigate symptoms of PTSD: Study

Work by Zach Walsh, a UBC clinical psychologist, was featured in a Globe and Mail article about the link between medicinal cannabis and treating symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Walsh is leading Canada’s first randomized, controlled trial to examine the impact of medicinal cannabis on PTSD.