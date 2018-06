Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Infant mortality, suicide rates worse for Indigenous people, says first national study on health equality

A study by Colleen Varcoe, a professor at UBC’s school of nursing, was highlighted in a Star Vancouver article about national health inequalities, especially for Indigenous people.

The UBC study detailed how Indigenous elders participated in the care of Indigenous patients in a primary health clinic.