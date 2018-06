Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Baloney Meter: Did Liberals break promise on overhauling environmental reviews?

Kathryn Harrison, a UBC professor of political science, spoke to the Canadian Press for a story evaluating the environmental review promises made by the federal government.

She said an argument can be made the Liberals haven’t met the promise to end fossil fuel subsidies.

The CP story appeared on CTV and in the National Post, Times Colonist and Vancouver Courier.