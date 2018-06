Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. government criticized for inadequate funding of test to help detect prostate cancer

Larry Goldenberg, a professor in the department of urologic sciences at UBC, was quoted in a Vancouver Sun story about a lack of funding for a blood test that can help detect aggressive prostate cancers.

“People should be given a choice,” he said. “If they want to know if they’re at risk or have prostate cancer they should be allowed to make that choice.”