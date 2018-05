Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC research team finds low-cost solution for sewage odour issues

Journal of Commerce reported on UBC researchers who discovered a low-cost solution to wastewater treatment.

Tim Abbott, a PhD candidate at UBC’s Okanagan campus, said he hopes the process will show municipalities that anaerobic digesters are an efficient and viable option.